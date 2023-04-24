ABHA health account or number is an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to access and share health records digitally. Individuals will also get access to healthcare services. The government has also launched a standalone app which received a revamp in May 2022.

Paytm allows customers to create an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) within the app through the government services section or Paytm Health services.

In addition, Paytm also provides access to blood bank services, PMJAY health cover, and DigiLocker services, along with the ability to process payments and fund transfers.

Steps to create ABHA account on Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm application.

Step 2: Scroll down to select ‘government services’ from the list.

Step 3: Click on the ‘health locker’.

Step 4: Proceed to create the ABHA health account.

Step 5: You can choose to create an ABHA account using Aadhaaar or create a self-declared ABHA address. However, you also have to perform KYC at some point...

Step 6: Verify your Aadhaar and perform OTP verification.

Step 7: Create your PHR address/ username.

Your 14-digit ABHA number will be displayed. Check out the benefits of having an ABHA number.

Also read: How to retrieve money sent to wrong UPI ID