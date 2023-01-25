Google could bring a feature to its Messages app to allow users to create their own user profiles. This comes after the tech giant recently added end-to-end encryption support for RCS group chats in the app.

Profile feature on Google Messages

A screenshot shared by a Reddit user u/seeareeff and discovered by Esper’s Mishaal Rahman revealed. As per reports, the page was discovered by navigating to the application’s settings menu and searching for profiles.

The feature is expected to provide users with a visibility option to choose who can view their profile: Public, Contacts or Only You. The profile page is currently under development. Users will be able to create their own profile with a photo, name and email ID when the feature becomes functional.

According to reports, Google is also rolling out new message delivery indicators to more beta users of its Messages app. Two circle indicators will be displayed side by side for delivered messages.

