Google Play Store: A decade-long journey

Google has released a timeline of apps and games that transformed the lives of individuals over the last 10 years. Google Play was launched in 2012, uniting Android Market, Google Music, Google eBookstore and Google Movies under a label. As per the Android Authority report, Google Play had over 4,50,000 apps and games at the time of its launch.
Android Market by Google surfaced in August 2008, and it added support for paid apps in 2009 in the US and UK, which later expanded to international markets in 2010.
Networking, shopping & entertainment apps
Google listed some apps and games that represented 10 years of its journey. Apps including WhatsApp, Hotstar, JioSaavn, Amazon India and Paytm have “defined a generation of Play,” according to the tech giant. The instant messaging platform WhatsApp has over 5 billion downloads on Google Play Store and an OTT service provider MX Player has over one billion downloads.
Apps with over 500 million downloads
Truecaller
Hotstar
Apps with over 100 million downloads
JioSaavn
Amazon India
Paytm
PhonePe
ShareChat
Flipkart
Gaming apps
The tech giant listed gaming apps which shaped a decade of Play, including Candy Crush Saga (with over 1 billion downloads), Clash of Clans, Subway Surfers, 8 Ball Pool and Lords Mobile: Tower Defense.
Candy Crush Saga - 1 billion downloads
Subway Surfers - 1 billion downloads
Clash of Clans - 500 million downloads
8 Ball Pool - 500 million downloads
Ludo King - 500 million downloads
Lords Mobile: Tower Defense - 100 million downloads
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 - 100 million downloads
Battlegrounds Mobile India - 50 million downloads
World Cricket Championship 2 - 50 million downloads
Real Cricket - 10 million downloads
Google’s focus
The company has recently redesigned its logo with higher resolution and updated colouring, 9to5 Google reported. Google is also rolling back its app permission list on its Play Store, which was removed due to its Data Safety Labels.
