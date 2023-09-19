Google has launched Bard Extensions and made the chatbot available across more Google products and services, such as Gmail, Docs, Maps, Drive, and YouTube.

It has also expanded access to existing English language features — such as the ability to upload images with Google Lens, Search images in responses, and modify Bard’s responses — to more than 40 supported languages.

All of the new features are possible because of updates made to PaLM 2 model. Google said it has applied reinforcement learning techniques to train the model to be more intuitive and imaginative.

Whether one wants to collaborate on something creative, start in one language and continue in one of 40 others, or ask for in-depth coding assistance, Bard can now respond with better quality and accuracy.

Yury Pinsky, Director, Product Management, Bard, in a blog noted: “Starting today with responses in English, you can use Bard’s Google it button to more easily double-check its answers — an improvement that taps into work by Google Research and Google DeepMind. When you click on the G icon, Bard will read the response and evaluate whether there is content across the web to substantiate it.”

Further, when a statement can be evaluated, one can click the highlighted phrases and learn more about supporting or contradicting information found by Search.

Google also noted that it is committed to protecting personal information. If one chooses to use the Workspace extensions, content from Gmail, Docs and Drive is not seen by human reviewers, used by Bard to show ads or used to train the Bard model. “of course, you’re always in control of your privacy settings when deciding how you want to use these extensions, and you can turn them off at any time,” Pinsky said.