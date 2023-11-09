Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has said that Google building its biggest campus outside of the US in Hyderabad is a geopolitical statement.

“It is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the US in a particular country, it’s not just commercial news, it’s a geopolitical statement,” he said.

Sharing a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) by a tech news portal on the progress of the Google’s project in Hyderabad on Thursday, Anand Mahindra felt that “It’s all happening here now…finally.”

Google is building a 3-million sq facility at Gachibowli, the IT hub of Hyderabad, in a 7-acre plot that it acquired in 2019. It entered into an agreement with the Telangana Government to build the campus in 2015.

Anand Mahindra’s comment on the Google’s project went viral with over 1.9 million people reading the tweet, 18,000 X’ians liking it and over 2,500 people retweeting it.