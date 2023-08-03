The Centre has imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra small form factor computers and servers. Their import will now be allowed only against a valid import licence.

Exemption from import licencing requirements is, however, provided for import of one laptop, tablet, all-in-one personal computer, or ultra small form factor computer, including those purchased from e-commerce portals, post or courier, per a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Thursday.

The government has further decided to exempt from import licence up to 20 such items per consignment for the purpose of R&D, testing, benchmarking and evaluation, repair and re-export and product development purposes.

“Given imports shall he allowed subject to condition that the imported goods shall he used for the stated purposes only and will not he sold. Further, after the intended purpose, the products would either be destroyed beyond use or re-exported,” the notification stated.

The restricted items which are an essential part of a capital good shall also be exempted from import licence.

Restrictions shall also not be applicable to imports under ‘Baggage Rules’, as amended from time to time, the notification added.

Regarding re-import of goods repaired abroad, licence of restricted imports will not be required for repair and return of the items.

The restrictions are in step with the government’s Make in India policy and may help in attracting more investments under the Production Linked Incentive scheme.

