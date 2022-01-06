Healthtech start-ups report spike in online consultations

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
As Covid-19 continues to surge in the country, healthtech start-ups such as Practo, Curefit and MFine have seen a surge in teleconsultations.
Practo has witnessed 2.5 times jump in daily consultations since January 1. Similarly, Prime Venture Partners-backed MFine has also witnessed a 2.5x spike in online consultations since the onset of the third wave of the pandemic.
“The majority of these teleconsultations are coming in from the metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi/NCR. The vast majority of cases are from users in the age range of 20-40 years,” Arjun Choudhary, Founding member and chief business officer, MFine told BusinessLine.
At 132 per cent jump, Mumbai saw the highest growth in GP-related consultations since January 1, followed by Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, according to Practo.
Zomato-backed Cult.fit has also seen an almost 75 per cent spike in teleconsultations, the major contributor being covid-related consultations. The majority of these consultations (80 per cent) on Cult.fit, are from metro cities such as Bengaluru, GGN, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad. On average, the age group of the Cult.fit customers seeking teleconsultations is between 25-35 yrs, a Cult,fit spokesperson added.
“The festival season is one of the main reasons for the increase as people failed to follow Covid protocols and gatherings became a super-spreader events. As seen during the first and second wave, telemedicine will continue to be a life saver,” said Belliappa, a senior GP practicing on Practo.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...