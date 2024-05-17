Recommendations on over-the-top (OTT) communication services would come over the next three months and there will be an open house discussion on the subject before that, a top official at Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday.

“Whether they (OTT players) will be regulated or not, who will regulate them under what law, all that will be separately discussed...the regular mechanisms for OTT communications services,” Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI, told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.

OTT companies like WhatsApp, Signal, and others have been communicating in public events and even to the government that they cannot be considered to be proxies for telecom operators since they do not own the Internet networks through which these communications are held.

However, telecom service providers (TSPs) like Bharti Airtel have said that since such OTTs were offering the same services as telecom operators, they were obligated to follow the same rules.

Meanwhile, in the Telecom Act, the government has classified OTTs as a telecommunication service if it chooses to do so. Retaining the previous definition of telecommunications, it said that the definition applies regardless of whether these messages undergo rearrangement, computation, or other processes at any stage during their transmission, emission, or reception.

Government has also maintained saying that OTT has been regulated by the IT Act of 2000 and therefore, it continues to be regulated by the IT Act. “Definitional ambiguity in the bill means that the DoT is not looking to regulate OTTs in the short run. However, they are keeping the option open for the future,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Telecommunications and IT had said while introducing the Bill.

Meanwhile, on unsolicited commercial communications (UCC), the TRAI Chairman informed that the regulator will soon come out with a consultation paper, next month.

“We are going to significantly revise the regulator so that all these problems of UCC can be resolved...we are working on it and soon come out with a consultation paper next month, to tighten the norms for UCC,” Lahoti added.

