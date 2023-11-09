Hexagon’s R&D centre has launched its Start-up Catalyst Programme for start-ups working in the areas of digital reality and autonomous technologies. Hexagon, a sensor, software, and autonomous solutions provider, has launched the programme in association with start-up ecosystem enabler T-Hub.

“This programme will help the start-ups to apply their ideas and capabilities to emerging but well-defined real-world problems in these areas and build full-scale solutions and take those to Indian and global customers,” a Hexagon executive said.

The two organisations have called for entries from Indian start-ups working in the target areas.

“A start-up interested in building up solutions using artificial intelligence, machine learning and/ or digital reality can work on digital twins for electric vehicle manufacturing; real-time language detection and translation; and enabling prescriptive maintenance with AR and VR for process plants,” Navaneet Mishra, Senior Vice President and Head of Hexagon’s R&D Center India, said.

“Each of the shortlisted start-ups will have a mentor’s help during this period. The finalist from each cohort would win a prize, as well as gain the opportunity to build a full-scale solution working with Hexagon’s domain experts, on Hexagon’s futuristic technologies and platforms,” he said.

Scaling innovation

Hexagon and the start-ups can then take these collaborative solutions to Hexagon’s customer base and scale them across geographies.

“We want to help start-ups from India scale their innovation globally, this programme is an important step in that journey,” Mishra said.

“Our partnership with Hexagon for the new cohort of LAB32 represents a significant milestone in T-Hub’s journey,” T-Hub Chief Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, said.