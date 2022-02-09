Hogar Controls to open 1-lakh sq ft facility

Hogar Controls Inc, a US-based Internet of Things devices company with India headquarters in Hyderabad, has said that it will soon launch a 1-lakh square feet facility here for research and development, testing and manufacturing of smart devices that offer connected home solutions..

The firm, which has an assembly facility at Uppal, says the new facility, which will come up at Raidurg will have 50 employees. The Uppal facility employs over 100 people and has a production capacity to the scale of 6 lakh units per year.

“We have invested Rs 100 crore in the last three years. We are expanding to newer markets and expanding the basket of offerings in the smart controller segment,” Vishnu Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Hogar Controls, said.

The company is targeting to double its turnover to ₹37.5 crore in 2022-23 as against ₹18.50 crore in the current financial year.

He launched a range of Prima+ Smart Touch Panel series, which offer connected home solutions.

“The product can turn ordinary lights, fans, and appliances into smart fittings, transforming a traditional home into a smart home,” he said.

“As part of our expansion plans, we aim to manufacture a wide range of home automation products in the next 1-2 years. While India remains our priority market, we will continue to focus on exporting products to other global markets like the US, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, and the Gulf,” he said.