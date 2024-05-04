Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s Krutrim, India’s first AI unicorn platform, has launched its standalone android app and has opened up its cloud platform, Krutrim Cloud to enterprises, researchers, and developers. With this, Ola Krutrim will compete with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services.

The cloud platform gives access to advanced AI computers and both Krutrim’s and open-source models on Krutrim Cloud. It also offers location services tools to make local maps-based solutions.

The mobile app, which has been pegged as a chat assistant, is built on the company’s own large language model (LLM ) that can assist people as a writing tool to generate content such as blog posts, emails, messages, and social media posts among others. It can also provide answers to user’s day-to-day queries, latest news and trends, and information on a wide variety of topics.

It chatbot assists users 10 Indian languages — Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, besides Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English) and English with intentions to cover all 22 official languages shortly. In the pipeline, the app will incorporate voice commands and blend text, voice, and visual data. It can serve as a writing tool for crafting content such as blog posts, emails, messages, and social media posts, among other uses.

Additionally, it collaborates with various apps, allowing users to carry out actions such as cab bookings or setting reminders without toggling between apps. Over time, it learns from user engagements, offering personalised experiences through customised suggestions and reminders.

Services to developers

Krutrim has announced Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering developers access to its LLMs as well as open-source models being hosted on its cloud. Krutrim’s base LLMs and multiple associated instruction-tuned versions, together with the Python SDKs, will enable developers to create India-specific products, given its understanding of Indian languages and cultural context.

The company is also planning to release models for voice, image understanding and generation, and pre-tuned LLM agents.

Krutrim Cloud will soon provide a graphics processing unit (GPU) as a service on its advanced AI computing infrastructure, enabling businesses and developers to train, fine-tune, and deploy their models.

Foundational services

Krutrim Cloud is providing essential location services tailored for businesses targeting local markets. These services encompass the Places API, aiding users in pinpointing locations such as restaurants or hotels on maps with detailed information.

“We truly believe that India needs its own technology platforms to enable the emergence of world-class products at a fraction of current costs. With Krutrim, our enterprises and developers will no longer have to be dependent on complex and cost-heavy western cloud platforms, which are not optimized for the Indian use cases. Our Krutrim assistant app will revolutionize the adoption of GenAI with its ability for a seamless integration into everyone’s life by solving the complexity and fragmentation often experienced with digital tools and services,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola Krutim.

The company said it is also working on AI infrastructure to develop indigenous data centres and eventually, server-computing, edge-computing and super-computers.

Ola also plans to integrate Krutrim across its group companies this year, leveraging the technology for sales, service, support, and other key processes.

(With inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)