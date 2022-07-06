Aadhaar PVC Card: How to apply

The Aadhaar PVC card is a pocket-size identity introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), equivalent to the Aadhaar letter, a laminated paper-based document. The Aadhaar PVC has security features, including a QR code, hologram, guilloche pattern and an embossed Aadhaar logo. Other forms of Aadhaar that are valid as proof of identity include eAadhaar, mAadhaar and Masked Aadhaar.

According to the UIDAI, Aadhaar PVC is “durable, convenient to carry and instantly verifiable offline.” An Aadhaar card holder can order an Aadhaar PVC at a charge of ₹50 (inclusive of GST and Speed Post charges). Individuals without a registered mobile number can also place an order, according to UIDAI.

Steps to order Aadhaar PVC

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Select ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’ from the list of services on UIDAI appearing under the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.

Request to receive an Aadhaar PVC on UIDAI

Step 3: Enter the Aadhaar number or the Enrollment ID along with the captcha. Note that UIDAI allows users to place the request even when their mobile number is not registered. In that case, you will have to enable the ‘My mobile number is not registered’ option and enter an alternative number to receive an OTP.

Step 4: You will be directed to a payment gateway after OTP verification.

After payment, a receipt will be generated with the digital signature downloadable in PDF format. An SRN (Service Request Number) will be sent via SMS to individuals to track the status on the UIDAI portal. Post the dispatch, an SMS containing an Air Waybill (AWB) number will be sent to track the delivery status on the Department of Post (DoP) website.

Replying to a user on Twitter, the Aadhaar Help Centre said it would deliver the Aadhaar PVC card to the registered address within 15 working days from the date of the request. As per UIDAI, it hands over printed Aadhaar Cards to the DoP within five working days.

