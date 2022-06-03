How to check your Aadhaar authentication history

Aadhaar, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is widely accepted as proof of identity and is required to avail government schemes. Also, bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar. Are you worried if your Aadhaar was misused and personal information was compromised?

UIDAI allows you to check where and how many times your Aadhaar was used in the last six months by providing your Aadhaar authentication history.

Steps to check the Aadhaar authentication history

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/

UIDAI website

Step 2: Select ‘Aadhaar Authentication History’ from the list of services on UIDAI appearing under the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.

Select Aadhaar Authentication History on UIDAI

Step 3: In the next window, you will have to enter the Aadhaar number or the Virtual ID (VID) number to request an OTP verification.

Aadhaar Authentication History window

Step 4: You will have to choose the authentication type, date range and number of records to display. Options available under authentication type include demographic, biometric and OTP.

Aadhaar Authentication type

Aadhaar details and past authentication requests will appear on the screen after OTP verification.

UIDAI provides a maximum of 50 records within the date range of the last six months. It also allows you to download the result in PDF format.

In case of any irregularities, you can seek UIDAI support via toll-free number ‘1947’ or through email: help@uidai.gov.in