Masked Aadhaar: Here’s how to download

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows Aadhaar cardholders to download a masked version of their e-Aadhaar. A masked Aadhaar displays the last four digits of the Aadhaar number. As per the UIDAI website, the first eight digits appear with some characters like “XXXX-XXXX”.
The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has recently urged the use of masked Aadhaar to prevent misuse of personal information. It can be downloaded from the UIDAI website.
Steps to download a masked Aadhaar
Visit the UIDAI website: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and select download Aadhaar from the menu below.
An ‘e-Aadhaar download’ window pops up. Users will have to enter their Aadhaar number and enter the captcha code.
Users will have to request an OTP. While entering the OTP received from the registered mobile number, users will be able to opt for downloading a masked Aadhar.
After successful verification, users will be able to download masked Aadhaar in PDF format.
The masked Aadhaar will be password protected. As per the UIDAI website, users will have to enter the first four letters of their name (as in Aadhaar) in capital letters and their year of birth in YYYY format to open the file.
The MeitY, in its latest clarification statement to its earlier press release, said, “UIDAI issued Aadhaar cardholders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.”
“Aadhaar identity authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder,” it added.
