Aadhaar Virtual ID: How to generate in 5 easy steps

The Virtual ID (VID) is a temporary 16-digit number mapped with an Aadhaar number, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

It can be used in place of an Aadhaar card number for authentication and KYC purposes.

The Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) provides access to the cardholder’s biometric information and basic details, including name and address. As per UIDAI, it is not possible to derive an Aadhaar number from the Virtual ID.

Steps to generate your Aadhaar Virtual ID

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/

UIDAI website

Step 2: Select ‘Virtual ID (VID) Generator’ from the list of Aadhaar services available under the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.

Select Virtual ID (VID) Generator - Aadhaar

You can also select ‘VID Generator’ as shown below from the website dashboard.

VID Generator - Aadhaar - UIDAI

Step 3: A ‘Generate or Retrieve VID’ window pops up. Select ‘Generate VID.’

Step 4: Fill in the details of your Aadhaar number along with the captcha code.

Step 5: Click ‘Send OTP.’

Enter the Aadhaar number to generate VID

After OTP verification, UIDAI will generate and notify you with a “Virtual (VID) is sent to your registered mobile number” message. It can also be generated using mAadhaar app.

According to UIDAI, there is no expiry date for a VID. However, Aadhaar cardholders can generate a new VID. When a regeneration request is made, a new VID will be generated, and the previous VID will be deactivated.