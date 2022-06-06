Downloading eAadhaar on a public computer? UIDAI warns against to prevent its misuse

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has alerted against the use of public computers to download eAadhaar to prevent misuse.
UIDAI, on Twitter, recommends users to delete all the downloaded copies of Aadhaar on a public computer to escape online fraud.
The eAadhaar is a password-protected electronic copy of your Aadhaar card. One can download an eAadhaar from the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar application.
Steps to download eAadhaar
Step 1: Visit the UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/
Step 2: Select ‘Download Aadhaar’ from the list of services on UIDAI appearing under the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.
Step 3: The ‘eAadhaar download’ window enables you to download Aadhaar by using the 12-digit Aadhaar number/ 16-digit Virtual ID number/ 28-digit Enrollment ID. You have to enter the captcha code alongside and request for OTP.
Step 4: After OTP verification, you will be able to download the eAadhaar. The document downloaded in PDF format is password-protected. You will have to enter the first four letters of your name and the year of birth as the password to view your eAadhaar.
The same procedure applies to downloading an eAadhaar from the mAadhaar mobile app.
The eAadhaar, digitally signed by the competent Authority of UIDAI, is equally valid as a physical Aadhaar card, according to the UIDAI.
You can allow download a masked Aadhaar. Read
