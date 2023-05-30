Google allows users with a Gmail account to undo sent messages or emails within a specific timeline.

According to a report by Android Police, the undo send feature in Gmail surfaced as a Gmail Labs feature which eventually rolled out to all users, including Workspace and personal Google account users on the desktop in 2015 and Android in 2018.

Users can retract or cancel an email within a few seconds by tapping the ‘undo’ option featured alongside the ‘message sent’ notification.

How to cancel an email

Gmail will notify users with a “message sent” alert.

The options to undo or view the message will appear.

Click undo to cancel the email.

However, Google allows users to choose the time range to recall a message sent via Gmail.

Meanwhile, Google recently introduced an AI-powered ‘help me write’ feature, when publicly available, will allow users to respond to an email.

The tech giant also announced adding a blue checkmark to select senders’ names on Gmail to verify their identity.

Also read: How to use Google’s Help Me Write feature in Gmail

Know how to change the time range

Gmail settings

Step 1: Open Gmail on your computer.

Open Gmail on your computer. Step 2: Head to the settings section.

Head to the settings section. Step 3: You will see the ‘undo send’ option in the general settings menu.

You will see the ‘undo send’ option in the general settings menu. Step 4: Change the time range. You may choose up to 30 seconds.

Change the time range. You may choose up to 30 seconds. Step 5: Save changes.

Also read: How to share Aadhaar copy from DigiLocker