Google has stepped up to delete inactive Google accounts, including Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, and Calendar), YouTube, and Google Photos, without any activity for at least two years.

Google’s inactive account manager allows users to share access to their account data or notify someone if they have been inactive for a specific period.

How to set up Google inactive account manager;

Step 1: Open your Google account.

Step 2: Head to the data & privacy settings menu and search for 'inactive account manager.'

Step 3: Enter the desired waiting period besides the 'after 3 months of activity' option.

Step 4: Add the contact details and an email address.

Step 5: Add a trusted contact under the 'choose who to notify and what to share' option and notify the trusted contact. You may be able to choose up to 10 trustees to access different parts of your Google account.

Step 6: On the 'decide if your inactive Google account should be deleted' option, choose your preference, and click to review plan.

Step 7: Your trusted contact will get to three months to download your data before it gets deleted.

Step 8: Confirm to save.

Note that you may be able to turn off the plan at any time under the 'manage your plan' head.

