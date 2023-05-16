Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced at the company’s annual developers’ conference in 2023 that the AI-powered ‘help me write’ feature, when publicly available, will allow users to respond to an email. Users can access Google’s Help Me Write feature on Gmail and Google Docs. The feature will roll out to more users in the coming days.

When the feature becomes available, users will see an icon in Google Docs.

Open a new Google Doc and click on the ‘help me write’ option at the bottom of the page.

Input a prompt of the content you want to create.

Click to create.

Choose to recreate or proceed to insert the content into the document.

How to use the feature in Gmail

Step 1: Open Gmail.

Step 2: Proceed to compose a mail.

Step 3: Input your text and choose the ‘create’ option.

Step 4: Analyse and edit the content generated by the AI.

Step 5: Click to insert the content to your mail.

Users will also be able to recreate the content with the help of AI or manually edit the generated content.

Meanwhile, the tech giant announced adding a blue checkmark to select senders’ names on Gmail to verify their identity.

