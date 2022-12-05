WhatsApp has been working on a slew of features. It recently launched the ability for users to message themselves.

The instant messaging platform allows users to filter unread messages in the chat list, enabling them to have a quick look. Here’s how:

Android users

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Tap the search icon.

Click on the unread option available with others, including photos, videos.

iOS and web users

Open the WhatsApp application.

Click the filter icon on the search bar.

Turn off the filter by clicking the icon again.

The platform has recently announced the launch of a picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS beta and is working to introduce 21 new emojis on Android.

