WhatsApp recently launched the ability to react to messages with emojis. The platform enables users to turn off message reaction notifications.

Step 1: Go to your WhatsApp Settings window.

Step 2: Choose the notifications settings.

Step 3: Scroll to find the reaction notification option.

Step 4: Turn off the notifications.

