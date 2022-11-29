WhatsApp has recently launched a self-chat feature called ‘Message Yourself,’ on Android and iOS. WhatsApp rival, Signal, has a ‘Note to Self’ feature that addresses the same use case.

The feature allows users to share messages, images, videos, GIFs, and audio with themselves within the app. The feature is already available to some users. According to the company, the ability will be rolled out to everyone in the coming weeks.

Users can click pictures directly and keep them to themselves within the app. In addition, they can record voice notes, use WhatsApp as a note-keeping app, and set reminders privately.

Here’s how to use

Open WhatsApp .

. Create a new chat by tapping the conversation icon at the bottom of the screen.

Scroll down to see your contact in the list accompanied by a ‘message yourself’ text appears.

Click to open the chat and message.

