Once an Indian citizen has applied for the issuance of Voter ID card online, they can also keep a track of the application status.
- Launch the National Voters’ Services Portal online.
- Login with your credentials or register as a new user.
- Click on Track Application Status.
- Select State and enter the reference id.
- In the last step, click on Track Status to view the application details.
