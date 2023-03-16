WhatsApp has announced a text detection feature for the iOS version in a blog post. The feature enables users to extract particular text from WhatsApp images.
The feature allows the user to open an image that contains text, and copy the text from the image by clicking the new scan button below.
WhatsApp will roll out the feature to iOS 16 as it uses iOS 16 APIs to detect text within images.
