WhatsApp has rolled out the voice status updates feature for iOS app version.
With the new voice update feature, WhatsApp users can now record a voice note by holding the ‘mic’ icon and post it as a status update. Notably, voice notes can not be more than 30 seconds. It is also possible to forward voice notes from chats to status.
