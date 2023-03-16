Taxpayers can now keep a track of their GST registration, once they have already applied for registration. One can go about it by providing the ARN (Application Reference Number) or submission period on the GST portal.
Here’s a list of steps by which one can check their GST registration status.
Check GST registration status
- Visit the GST official portal online.
- Under ‘ Services’, click on Track Application Status.
- Click on Registration from the drop-down ‘Module’ list.
- To continue, submit the ARN.
- Click Search to view the GST application status details.
