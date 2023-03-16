Taxpayers can now keep a track of their GST registration, once they have already applied for registration. One can go about it by providing the ARN (Application Reference Number) or submission period on the GST portal.

Here’s a list of steps by which one can check their GST registration status.

Also read: IRIS GST e-invoice registration portal goes live

Check GST registration status

Visit the GST official portal online.

Under ‘ Services’, click on Track Application Status.

Click on Registration from the drop-down ‘Module’ list.

To continue, submit the ARN.

Click Search to view the GST application status details.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit