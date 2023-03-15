WhatsApp has announced boost status shortcuts for Business Android and iOS beta versions. The shortcut feature allows businesses to consider advertising their status updates in order to reach a wider audience on Facebook.

As seen in the screenshot, the new shortcut to advertise status updates appears after sharing them and it allows businesses to forward the status update to the Facebook app. On Facebook, one can edit the ad and the description, and set how long the business wants it to run.

Some cases of the beta version has an additional shortcut for a similar feature where one can forward a message to the Facebook app in order to create an ad for Instagram.