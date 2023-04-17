WhatsApp has launched a feature for users to add a description to forwarded media, including images, videos, GIFs, and documents.

The functionality is available to select beta testers on Android, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.22: what's new?



• WhatsApp is releasing the ability to add a description to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents, available for some beta testers!

• Users are experiencing an issue when downloading videos.https://t.co/xylDVTjCiDpic.twitter.com/VZb9Sp2OwS — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 14, 2023

Also read: Know how to use WhatsApp companion mode on Android

Users can add a custom description for the forwarded image by removing the current caption. This could be helpful in case the current caption does not correctly describe the image or when users want to attach a different description.

“When you remove the current caption and you add your own, the new description will be sent as a separate message so the recipients know it does not belong to the original message,” WABetaInfo confirmed.

“By allowing users to add an explanatory message to the forwarded media, this feature can definitely mitigate misunderstandings and misinterpretations, and enhance the understanding of the media’s content among recipients,” WABetaInfo added.

This comes soon after the instant messaging platform launched new security features, including account protection, device verification, and automatic security codes, to prevent unauthorised access to accounts and to safeguard against mobile device malware. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on functionality to record video messages within the Android app.

Also read: How to set up Truecaller Live Caller ID on iPhone