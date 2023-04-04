Employees can check their EPF passbook using the UMANG applications without having to head to the website of the Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). For this, EPFO subscribers have to have their UAN number handy.

UMANG application is available on Android and iOS. This helps individuals in accessing State and central government services, such as Aadhaar, National Pension Scheme (NPS), the ABHA health scheme, and the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

EPFO services offered by the UMANG app include the ability to check EPF claim status, UAN activation, and view claim status.

Steps to view your EPF passbook

Step 1: Open the UMANG app and log in to your account.

Step 2: Enter ‘EPFO’ in the search bar and proceed to search.

Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘view passbook’ from the list of services.

Step 4: Now, enter your UAN number and relevant details as required.

Step 5: Enter the OTP and submit the request.

Step 6: Select ‘member ID’ and download ePassbook.

