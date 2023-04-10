WhatsApp has launched the functionality to link an existing WhatsApp account to an additional mobile phone for all beta testers on Android. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, this feature is an extension of multi-device support.

“After linking an existing WhatsApp account to a secondary mobile phone, users can finally access their chats on the second device without requiring an active Internet connection on the main phone. Initially, the companion mode was only available to a select group of beta testers,” WABetaInfo reported. The function was first introduced in November 2022 as a major update of WhatsApp beta for Android.

WhatsApp is releasing the companion mode for all beta testers on Android!



The feature, which was initially only available to a select group of beta testers, is now rolling out for all beta testers on Android!https://t.co/cAsMycvStrpic.twitter.com/1AUqmeDH8Y — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 10, 2023

WhatsApp companion mode

As of now, the secondary device can only be an Android phone. However, users can connect Android as the secondary device to iPhones. Users can access chat history through linked devices. However, they cannot manage broadcast links and status updates through the secondary device.

Steps to link an Android device

Step 1: On your secondary Android mobile phone, download the latest beta of WhatsApp Messenger or WhatsApp Business from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Tap the overflow menu within the registration screen and you should finally see the option “Link a device”.

Step 3: Open WhatsApp on your primary device. Head to Settings and Linked devices.

Step 4: Point this device to your secondary mobile phone to capture the QR Code.

