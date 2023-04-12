WhatsApp is bringing a slew of features to Android beta. The instant messaging platform has released a search feature to filter the app settings. The features are available for some beta testers on Android. The move comes after the platform launched a privacy feature for users to lock individual chats on Android.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature helps users navigate through app settings, offering them a new way to find a specific option and eliminating the need to scroll through the entire settings menu. The report added that the feature would help users who frequently modify settings. The feature will soon be rolled out to more people over the coming days.

WhatsApp is also working on a functionality to record video messages within the Android app. When launched, users can record and send short videos to their contacts using the app’s camera button.

WABetaInfo emphasised in its report that the difference between a video and a video message is that a video message is recorded and sent in real time, while a video can be pre-recorded and saved before being sent later. The feature will enable users to record a video message for up to 60 seconds. However, the content, secured by end-to-end encryption, cannot be saved to gallery or forwarded except by screen recording feature.

WhatsApp recently extended its companion mode for all beta testers on Android. WhatsApp is also working to introduce expiring timelines for groups on both Android and iOS. WABetaInfo mentioned the functionality as a useful storage tool for managing groups and saving app storage. The platform has launched a payment feature in Brazil, allowing users to pay for goods and services directly within a chat.

