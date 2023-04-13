Truecaller has launched the live caller ID globally for premium subscribers on Apple iPhone. The service uses a Siri shortcut on iPhone to alert users about the caller.

In December 2022, Truecaller launched an in-app digital government directory to access verified contacts of government officials.

Truecaller has become known for its live caller ID feature and has over 338 million active users globally, with more than a billion app downloads since its launch in 2009.

“We are witnessing strong adoption on iPhones and we are constantly innovating within the platform. Our team applied a lot of creativity to build this Siri-powered Live Caller ID experience. Finally, our community can get to experience Live Caller ID during an incoming call by saying ‘Hey Siri, Search Truecaller,” Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD, Truecaller - India, said.

Here’s how to set up Truecaller Live Caller ID on iPhone

Step 1: Head to the Truecaller premium tab on your iPhone and click on ‘add to Siri.’ This will enable the shortcut.

Step 2: Permit device access to Truecaller.

Step 3: Whenever you get an incoming call, say, “Hey Siri, search Truecaller.” The app will instantly tell you who is calling.

The feature is available on devices with iOS 16 and above.

Other features

Truecaller has improved its spam detection capabilities to better identify and protect users from spam calls. According to the company, premium subscribers will receive automatic updates to the spam list, while free users can manually update the list. In addition, individuals can also view and add comments on spam marked contacts.

The company has also launched a new revamped SMS filter available on iOS 16 and above to users in India, South Africa, and Nigeria. The feature will categorise messages into finance, orders, reminders, coupons, offers, and junk. Truecaller may soon extend the feature to other countries.

