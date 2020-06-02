Info-tech

In response to Chinese aggression in Ladakh, #BoycottMadeInChina trends on Twitter

The ‘#BoycottMadeinChina’ campaign is trending on Twitter with over 1.25-lakh tweets since Saturday morning after innovator Sonam Wangchuk urged people to shun made in China products on Saturday. This was in response to Chinese aggression at the border in Ladakh over the past few weeks.

A number of eminent personalities such as popular yoga guru Baba Ramdev, actors such as Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman, Ayushmann Khurana, Ranvir Shorey and Kamya Punjabi also joined the bandwagon.

“Give up all Chinese software in a week, all Chinese hardware in a year,” said Wangchuk, who inspired the character Phunsuk Wangdu in the film 3 Idiots.

Becoming ‘Chinese free’

Baba Ramdev, who also made an appeal on Twitter to boycott Chinese products, deleted all Chinese apps from his phone and downloaded Flipkart, ShareChat and Roposoe. His tweet received over 35,000 likes and 11,000 tweets.

“I am consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese. As they are a part of most of the things we use, it will take time but I know, one day I'll be Chinese free. You should try it too,” Warsi tweeted.

Actor-model Milind Soman also mentioned that he is no longer available on Chinese short-video making application TikTok. “On one hand, our soldiers are fighting them and on the other hand, we buy Chinese hardware and use software like the TikTok and Helo app, we give them business worth crores so they can arm their soldiers to fight against us,” Soman said.

“It is our responsibility as a citizen to become atmanirbhar. If 130 crore people start using only Indian made goods and apps like ShareChat, RJio, Flipkart which will have a worldwide effect. It will help our own businesses to grow,” said Indian-Idol fame Abhijeet Sawant.

