India increased four spots in rank globally in median mobile speeds climbing from 64 th position in March to 60 th position globally in April, according to Ookla’s Global Speedtest report. Ookla recorded a 36.35 Mbps media download speed for mobile broadband, in April, versus 33.3 mbps of media speed recorded in March.

For overall fixed broadband speeds, India moved up by one spot in April to 83 rd, versus the 84 th position in March. The overall fixed broadband download speed increased slightly to 51.12 Mbps in April versus 50.71 mbps in March.

India is in the midst of deploying a new generation of telecommunication network, the 5G network. India’s top two telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are set to complete nationwide deployment of 5G networks by the end of this year.

India has been consistently reporting rising mobile broadband speeds since the start of 5G deployment. In November last year, India was ranked at 105 th position globally in median mobile speeds, as per Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.