India has climbed up 26 spots in the global mobile download speeds ranking, thanks to the 5G roll out.

Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights, on Friday released an update on the Speedtest Global Index for the month of December 2022.

According to the global index report, in the month of December, India recorded 25.29 Mbps median mobile download speeds which is better than 18.26 Mbps in November 2022. With this, the country has taken a huge leap in its global ranking and is now at 79th position from 105th in November.

However, India decreased one spot in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds and is now at 81st position from 80th in November. India’s performance in fixed median download speeds witnessed a slight increase from 49.11 Mbps in November to 49.14 Mbps in December.

According to December Speedtest Global Index, Qatar leads the chart for global median mobile speeds, while Burkina Faso increased 22 spots in rank globally. For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore is at the number one spot and Rwanda increased 47 spots in rank globally.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world on a monthly basis. Data for the index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.

