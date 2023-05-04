Reliance is all set to launch Jio AirFiber for wireless internet for residential and commercial usage. The plan was announced at Reliance 45th AGM meet in 2022.

Also Read: Reliance unveils JioDive VR headset f in India. Details here

During the company’s AGM meet, Mukesh Ambani said that with Jio AirFiber, users will be able to access internet at fiber-like speed, parental control, Wi-Fi compatibility, enjoy various low-latency and high-bandwidth applications, Wi-Fi 6 support and among other perks, as per media reports.

Jio AirFiber can also be integrated with Jio set-top boxes with focused in-app control, reports say. In addition, the new launch will have the ability to block endangered websites or devices on the network.

Also Read:India to introduce new Digital India Act to regulate Big Tech

As for the speed, Reliance Jio AirFiber is expected to provide 5G speed up to 1.5Gbp. Reliance, headed by Mukesh Ambani, also claimed that the service would use True 5G to provide Wi-Fi coverage. It is also said that AirFiber will work as a router, where one needs to plug-in the device and turn on.

Also Read: Airtel brings a new plan to Xstream Fiber broadband

As of the launch date, there is no official announcement on the market debut of Jio AirFiber.