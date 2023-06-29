The India Startup Foundation (ISF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs - Hyderabad) and start-up ecosystem enabler, T-Hub, to promote a robust ecosystem to create, incubate, fund, and mentorship in the region.

Addressing an investor connect conference on Thursday, ISF Chairperson and Convener J A Choudhary said the ISF, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from August 10 to 12, 2023, is expected to attract 10,000 start-ups and over 500 venture capital funds.

Also read: T-Hub to help B-Hub promote entrepreneurship

“We have three major categories – Idea Stage, Early Stage, and Growth Stage, where start-ups can compete,” he said.

The second edition of the ISF is being organised with the theme ‘Innovation at the Bottom of the Pyramid’, focusing on rural healthcare, education, Amritesh, food technology, and fintech.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit