T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, will help Bihar in promoting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in that State.
It signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CIMP Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF), which manages B-Hub in collaboration with the Department of Industries in Bihar.
Also read: T-Hub, Hindustan Aeronautics to support aerospace start-ups
“Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to share our expertise and knowledge to help build a vibrant start-up ecosystem in Bihar, creating opportunities for the youth and fostering innovation and growth,” Anish Anthony (Retd Wg Cdr), said.
“We would try our best to replicate the T-Hub model of incubation in Bihar,” Rana Singh, Director CIMP, said here in a statement on Monday.
Also read: Elite Foods launches new initiative to support women-led start-ups
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.