T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler, will help Bihar in promoting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in that State.

It signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CIMP Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF), which manages B-Hub in collaboration with the Department of Industries in Bihar.

“Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to share our expertise and knowledge to help build a vibrant start-up ecosystem in Bihar, creating opportunities for the youth and fostering innovation and growth,” Anish Anthony (Retd Wg Cdr), said.

“We would try our best to replicate the T-Hub model of incubation in Bihar,” Rana Singh, Director CIMP, said here in a statement on Monday.

