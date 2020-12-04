Info-tech

India Tour of Australia doubles up viewership on SonyLIV

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 04, 2020 Published on December 04, 2020

Expects a 50-60% revenue growth over the last series

The India tour of Australia has more than doubled up viewership on SonyLIV, coupled with a five times rise in daily average subscriptions on the platform, the OTT platform said on Friday.

With simultaneous streams across English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, 50 per cent of the viewership has come from Hindi and regional languages feeds for the event so far, it said.

SonyLIV has also witnessed a good support from advertisers with more than 70 brands coming on board for the sporting event, it said. The platform has locked in brands across categories like insurance, banking, gaming, tourism, electronics, FMCG and more, it said.

Ranjana Mangla, Head Ad Sales Revenue, Digital Business, Sony LIV said: “The India tour of Australia has opened to a thunderous response from the audience and advertisers alike. Riding on the increase in viewership, we are expecting a 50-60 per cent revenue growth on the platform over the last series.”

“ We are already sold out for ODIs and T20s and have only 15-20 per cent inventory left for the Test matches. Cricket has always been a major consumption driver for us, and we hope to see the reactions spiraling in the upcoming matches of the tour,” Mangla said.

