Archi’s Academy, the Turkey-based online mentoring and training platform has won the ‘Best Ed-Tech Startup’ in the Accelerator Category at Teknofest, one of the largest technology fests in Turkey, conducted by the Ministry of Technology and Industry, Turkey. They received the award from the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A Kochi native, Thoufeeque Saheer founded Archi’s, an online mentoring and training platform helping fresh grads, mothers, and career switchers through an in-house learning management system to make training flexible and affordable for synchronous and asynchronous learning in 2019.

Archi’s has already made a presence in the field of education technology in Turkey, training a large number of people in a short period of time.

Archis Academy was awarded the best start-up in the ed-tech category surpassing over 100 teams who took part in the competition. Over one million people visited the six-day-long event held in Ankara, the capital city of Turkey. The program included panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and various competition categories along with air shows.

At Teknofest, 2,419 teams competed across 10 different categories. The event also showcased Turkey’s excellence in the field of defence and technology. The winners were selected by a jury consisting of top officials from various Technoparks in Turkey, Ministry representatives, and professors from prestigious universities.

“It is a great honour to be awarded at the Teknofest, an event that holds a lot of prominence in Turkey. It was only this year that we received an R&D status to set up a company at the Technopark in the city of Eskisehir. The team knew that this would be a stepping stone for our successes to follow. This achievement holds great significance for Archi’s Academy and will only help us continue ahead,” said Thoufeeque Saheer, Founder and CEO, Archi’s Academy.

