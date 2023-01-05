Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella lauded India’s strides in the adoption and work with digital public goods and termed it to be “phenomenal”. He also said digital public goods infrastructure driven by India is applicable globally. He was speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“What’s happening in India with digital public goods is phenomenal. It’s just unbelievable for me to see India stack mature and use cases between the technology and the policy. There’s nothing like that I see anywhere else in the world,” he said.

New inclusive ways

Nadella also said the digital public goods infrastructure driven in India like Aaadhar, UPI, account aggregator system, ONDC, Open AI protocols could have global applicability. He also lauded the idea that the digital public good has new ways to use to make it possible for every society and economy to be more inclusive in India.

“PM Modi’s vision, the programs, and the India stack have co-evolved and that’s just a virtuous cycle that is unlike anything else in the world. These are perhaps the greatest contributions that India can make to the world,” he said in a conversation with Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani. While Nilekani underscored the acceleration of India stack, he also mentioned the growth of the start-up ecosystem in India, that has powered the technology sector.

Technology sector

Nadella also mentioned that India’s technology spending as a percentage of its gross domestic product (GDP) is becoming normalised with the developing world. “We are seeing the market change because in some sense, there is overall economic growth and the GDP and there’s tech spend and that gap is bridging. In this aspect, India is definitely in the top 10 countries in the world, at least according to our data,” he said.

Nadella also underscored the importance and benefits of moving using cloud technology. He added that the progress of cloud adoption seen in India and highlighted the use of the same by conglomerates, enterprises, and even start-ups.

