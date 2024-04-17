Infosys Ltd has announced a collaboration with Proximus, Belgium’s digital services and communications solutions provider, on the ServiceNow platform.

The IT major has supported Proximus to standardise its existing processes on the ServiceNow platform and transform its customer service management (CSM) operations.

As part of the engagement, Infosys has overhauled Proximus’ CSM operations with Infosys Cobalt.

Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital and IT Officer, Proximus, said, “Infosys’ technical expertise in transforming legacy environments with the ServiceNow platform makes it an ideal choice for collaboration. Together, we will continue to revolutionise service delivery and provide enhanced customer experience.”

Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President – Communication, Media & Entertainment (Americas & Europe), Infosys, said, “We are delighted to take our 25-year-long relationship with Proximus to the next level. A complete reassessment, powered by Infosys Cobalt, has enabled Proximus to accelerate its business value through better usability of the ServiceNow platform.”