IT major Infosys announced a new strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS). The three-year collaboration will deliver technology transformation and industry-specific solutions to financial organisations supported by joint investments into go-to-market and delivery capabilities across the EMEA region.

Infosys and AWS will support financial organisations, like retail banking at NatWest Group, in accelerating their cloud adoption journeys leveraging industry-proven capabilities to deliver specialised end-to-end cloud migration and modernisation services. Customers will receive transformative cloud services from AWS, domain knowledge and delivery from Infosys, and Infosys Capital Markets’ expertise to transform business models and modernize applications, delivering operational efficiency.

Dennis Gada, Executive Vice-President, Global Head of Banking & Financial Services, Infosys, said, “AWS is a pioneer in cloud innovation, and by bringing together our expertise in delivering technology transformation at scale and our unwavering customer-centric approach, we are excited to bring a comprehensive and industry-leading offering to our financial services clients in Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

As part of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, the collaboration will deliver industry specific use cases that leverage AWS’s cloud native innovation including generative AI and data analytics. Customers will also benefit from production-ready shared toolsets, certified architectural and security blueprints to accelerate adoption and ensure compliance.

Business agility

Bringing together the synergies of Infosys and AWS will also ensure greater business agility reacting to rapidly evolving market conditions and regulatory change as organizations restructure their business models and accelerate their migration to the cloud away from conventional managed datacenters. The underpinning flow of skills sharing between AWS and Infosys will support the entire customer journey focusing on outcome-based delivery to ensure technical alignment and reduce business risk.

To catalyse growth across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Infosys and AWS will jointly create go-to-market strategies and make co-investments over the next three years. Key areas of collaboration include accelerating growth of existing large-scale transformations, collaborating with FinTech partners to bring new cloud-based solutions to the market, and investing in co-innovation to deliver new products and services.