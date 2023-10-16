IT major Infosys has announced the inauguration of its latest development centre (DC) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Spread across 83,750 sq. ft., the Visakhapatnam DC will provide greater flexibility to employees to work in a hybrid mode, and closer to their home. The new centre will enable Infosys to also attract, re-skill, and up-skill local talent to work on global opportunities through next-gen technologies like cloud, AI, and digital, said the company.

The DC, which will accommodate approximately 1,000 employees, is aligned with Infosys’ future-ready hybrid workplace strategy. Additionally, in alignment with Infosys’ ESG commitments and green building standards, the office is constructed to be efficient in terms of energy and water usage, as well as waste management.

Push to local talent

Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys, said, “Aimed at bringing the workspace closer to Infoscions, this centre will further our approach towards creating hybrid workplaces, and also offer new opportunities to the local talent pool. Visakhapatnam has developed into a favourable investment destination, and we are very grateful to the State government of Andhra Pradesh for extending their support as we commence our operations here.”

The DC was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the presence of Gudivada Amarnath, State IT Minister , Vidadala Rajini, State Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys, and others.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said, “The inauguration of Infosys’ Visakhapatnam DC is a landmark moment in the city’s growth story. We acknowledge the support of Infosys in giving impetus to the city’s IT landscape and developing its overall ecosystem through community building. We are confident that this centre will not only give a massive boost to employment in the city but will also strengthen Visakhapatnam’s sustainability story through Infosys’ ESG commitments and efforts.”

