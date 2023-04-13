Infosys has reported a 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in fourth-quarter net profit at Rs 6,128 crore. On a sequential basis, profit dipped 7 per cent from Rs 6,586 crore in the last quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹37,441 crore, a 16 per cent increase YoY. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenues dipped by 2.3 per cent from ₹38,318 crore in the last quarter. Digital comprised 62.9 per cent of overall revenues, and grew at 15 per cent in constant currency.

For FY24, the company has guided revenue growth of 4-7 per cent in constant currency. The operating margin guidance has been lowered to 20-22 per cent. For FY23, the board has recommended a final dividend of ₹17.50 per share.

Also read: TCS revenue growing at a lower rate than Infosys in FY23 and FY24: Moody’s

“Our strong performance in FY23 is a testimony to the continued focus on digital, cloud and automation capabilities, which resonates with our clients. We have launched exciting programmes with our clients leveraging generative AI platforms,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director.