Innspark Soultions of Amrita Viswa Vidya Peetham has won FICCI’s ‘Made in Kerala Award 2022 in the emerging organisation category in IT sector.

Vivek SP, VP, Sales & Strategy, Innspark received the award from the State Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

Innspark is a deeptech solutions company that provides next-generation out-of-the-box cyber security solutions to detect and respond to sophisticated cyber incidents, threats, and attacks.

The award is for the innovations and contributions of the company towards employee strength and unique revenue model. The solutions are powered by advanced threat intelligence, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to provide deep visibility of an enterprise’s security.

“In recognition of the impact we made to our customers in securing and safeguarding their digital assets. We are honoured to have been received this significant recognition. This was possible due to expert manpower resources creating the solution”, said Prabaharan Poornachandran, Director, Innspark Soultions and Director at Centre for Internet Studies and Artificial Intelligence-CISAI, Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham.

Innspark is a spinoff of Amrita University and the key services of the company include cyber security, bigdata security platforms, large scale architecture, deep analysis, reverse engineering, web-scale platforms, threat hunting, high-performance systems, network protocols & communications, machine learning, and several others.

