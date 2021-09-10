iPhone 13 models may be available in six colour options: Report

Multiple colour, storage options of Apple’s upcoming flagship dubbed iPhone 13 have been rumoured to be leaked ahead of the Apple event on September 14.

Apple is expected to introduce its latest line of iPhones and other products at an upcoming Apple event on September 14. Ahead of the event, a Ukrainian e-commerce site KTC has listed the storage variants and colour options of the iPhone 13 series, first spotted by 91Mobiles.

However, these details have not been officially confirmed. According to the listing on the website, iPhone 13 models may be available in six colour options and multiple storage variants with certain differences from the iPhone 12.

The listing shows multiple colour and storage options for the series which includes iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini. As per the details on the KTC website, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini may be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The phones are listed in black, blue, pink, purple, product (red) and white colours. In terms of storage options a a 256 GB variant has not been listed unlike the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are listed in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.

According to reports, there could also be 1TB storage for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max this year. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have been listed in black, silver, gold, and bronze colour options on the website.

Separately, concept renders that claim to depict the iPhone 14 Pro Max has also appeared online. The new model is expected to be a part of the iPhone 14 series which may be launched by Apple 2022. However, there has been no official confirmation from Apple on the details. The event which features the tag line “California streaming,” will be held at 10 am Pacific time (10:30 pm IST) on September 14 virtually.