iPhone-maker Wistron to invest ₹1,265 cr to hike manufacturing capacity in Karnataka

Apple's iPhone manufacturer Wistron, with an additional investment of ₹1,265 crore, plans to increase manufacturing capacity and strengthen its supply chain by expanding its existing facilities in Karnataka.

The company, in its application to the Karnataka government, had sought 5.87 acres adjoining to its existing facility at Achchathanahalli village, Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar district, where it plans to set up a manufacturing unit for smart phones, IoT products and biotech devices, said the company’s represenative.

To achieve the proposed expansion, the company is increasing its investment from ₹682 crore to ₹1,947 crore and employment from 6,000-10,000 people within the allotted 43 acres.

Wistron’s investment proposal was examined and cleared at the 52nd State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting and Government Order issued in 2019.

Vincent Lee, Vice-President and Sudipto Gupta Managing Director Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India Private Ltd called on Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa on Tuesday to thank him for clearing the project.

The company is said to have begun trial production of iPhone models and is expected to commence full-scale manufacturing operations shortly. Wistron has had its presence in Bengaluru since 2017 by operating an iPhone assembly plant at Peenya industrial area in Bengaluru.