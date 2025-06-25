The recently concluded Indian Premier League garnered a total reach of 1.19 billion viewers with about 537 million on TV and 652 million on digital, as per a report released by JioStar in partnership with Media Partners Asia.

The final match of IPL’s 18th edition recorded a total reach of 426 million. The T20 league aided JioStar to grow its subscriber base to 300 million.

Nearly 47 per cent of the IPL viewers on Star Sports were women. The regional language feeds saw strong growth across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Haryanavi. The tournament’s watch time was estimated at 514 minutes of tournament watch-time

The official broadcaster also said that it was the year of advertisers with over 425 advertisers choosing to leverage on the League during this season. Over 270 of these brands were debutants across 40 unique categories.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports & Live Experiences, JioStar said, ““India’s growing influence in sport is nothing but a reflection of India’s growing significance on the global stage, driven by a strong consumption-oriented economy. This IPL, not only have we reached a billion viewers across platforms, we have also managed to make this IPL the most monetized edition of the event and also the most monetized sporting event ever in India across advertising and subscription revenue.”

IPL’s reach on connected TV was pegged at 235 million, while on mobile phone the reach was 417 million viewers.

“We believe sports serves as a recruitment funnel to bring in viewers and fans at scale, who then can be taken on a journey on a platform which could entail a live event, a Hindi entertainment show, or it could entail one of our new originals which is marketed on the back of a big sporting event and a recent example of that is the returning season of Criminal Justice which benefited significantly by launching in the last week of IPL,” Gupta stated.

Published on June 25, 2025