Kerala-based start-up Tranzmeo has received an invitation to the prestigious Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE) 2023 organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

The ATCE is one of the largest gatherings of energy professionals worldwide. This invitation positions Tranzmeo as the sole Indian start-up representing the energy sector at the global event, a press release said.

Tranzmeo is at the forefront of employing cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, photonics, and fiber sensing, to proactively detect issues such as leaks and intrusions in pipelines, thereby leading to substantial reductions in fuel loss and environmental harm. Tranzmeo’s solutions have proven to be an effective deterrent against thefts in the pipelines, a prevalent concern in the energy sector.

The company currently monitors approximately 5,000 km of pipelines across the country and stands as the sole player in this sector within the country.

Safil Sunny, CEO and Founder of Tranzmeo, said, “this recognition is a milestone for Tranzmeo and a moment of immense pride for Kerala’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem. It affords us a unique opportunity to globally showcase our innovative solutions, furthering our mission to enhance remote pipeline monitoring, curtail environmental impact, and uphold safety standards within the oil and gas industry.”

Tranzmeo’s plans to kick-start their operations in the United States following the conference and it gives ATCE an exciting opportunity to showcase the company’s potential among clients who are global energy giants, he said.